Indore: Permanently AC Economy Class Coaches To Be Added In 9 Trains

Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railway has decided to add one coach of AC economy class in 9 pairs of the trains originating from the city.

According to official information, the coaches would be added from October.

The trains in which the coaches will be added are as under.

-In train number 20957 Indore-New Delhi Express two coaches would be added from October 15 and in the train no. 20958 New Delhi Indore Express also same two coaches would be added from October 16.

-In train number 12913 Indore Nagpur Express 2 AC Economy class coaches would be added from October 15 and in train no. train number 12914 Nagpur Indore Express 2 third AC economy class coaches will be installed from October 16.

-In train number 20936 Indore Gandhidham Express the two AC Economy class coaches will be added from October 15 and in the train number 20935 Gandhidham Indore Express from October 16.

-In train number 19313 Indore Patna Express the 2 such coaches will be added from October 16 and in the train no. 19314 Patna Indore Express from October 18.

-In train number 22941 Indore Udhampur Express two such coaches will be added from October 16 and In train number 22942 Udhampur Indore Express from October 18.

-In train number 22911 Indore Howrah Express 2 coaches would be added from October 18 and in the train no. 22912 Howrah Indore Express from October 19.

-In train number 19325 Indore Amritsar Express this will be done from October 17 and in the train no. 19326 Amritsar Indore Express from October 19.

-In train number 19307 Indore Chandigarh Express two AC Economy class coaches will be added from October 19 and in the train 19308 Chandigarh Indore Express from October 20.

-In train number 19321 Indore Patna Express two AC-Economy class coaches will be added from October 21 and in the train number 19322 Patna Indore Express this will be done from October 23.

Main features and improved facilities provided are as follows:

-Capacity of 83 berths as against 72 berths of AC three-tier coach.

-Provided with one disabled friendly toilet.

-AC ducting redesigned to provide individual AC vents for each berth.

-Improved and modular design of seats & berths, foldable snack tables & water holders.

-Individual reading lights, mobile charging points with USB ports.

-Improved fire safety furnishing compliant to EN 45545-2 HL3 standard.

