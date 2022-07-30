Indore: People prefer rakhis made of cow dung

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many people in the city are all set to celebrate the festival of Rakhi by following a new tradition that is environment friendly.

Sisters are going to tie rakhi made from cow dung with tulsi or other flowering seed embedded in it, on their brothers’ wrist.

The logic behind this ‘gau rakhi’ is simple. Once the rakhi is disposed of, many of the tulsi seeds in them spring into life, thus helping the environment. Also there will be no plastic or other toxic waste from the ‘gau rakhi’.

Ekta Mehta, director, AVN Ansh welfare organisation said, “This concept is to promote the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat where we train people to prepare rakhis using cow dung. We focus on creating potential rakhi makers who go on to create their own centres to produce these rakhis, providing them an opportunity to start their career.”

The ‘gau rakhis’ being made in Indore are popular in other states like Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan also.

Mehta added, “The chances of the tulsi or other flowering seed germinating is high because the cow dung will provide valuable nutrition to the plant and this being monsoon season, the ground will be moist.”

The rakhis have been made in a variety of designs – tri-coloured, butterfly and other attractive motifs.