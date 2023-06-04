Indore: People annoyed over traffic challans, hefty power bills, CM told

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had come to the city for seeing off Nepal Prime Minister on Saturday, was taken aback when party office-bearers told him that people are annoyed over the ‘excessive’ fines being imposed for traffic violations and also for the exorbitant power bills.

After seeing off the premier, Chouhan went directly to a room built in the old terminal of the airport and met with the party’s elected representatives, city office-bearers and mandal presidents.

When he asked them whether BJP will win Rau and Indore-I seats this time, the leaders present there replied that BJP will win both seats 100 per cent.

But at the same time, they put a list of problems one after the other in front of the Chief Minister.

They told the CM that West Discom is sending exorbitant electricity bills to consumers. "Even middle-class families are getting monthly bills ranging between Rs 5,000 and 6000. When people go with complaints, the officers drive them away," they claimed.

They also expressed annoyance over the excessive number of traffic challans being issued every day. Police are busy only making challans throughout the day and not improving traffic, they claimed. The leaders also said that the Anaj Mandi in Chhavni should be shifted to another place as it is causing traffic jams.

During this, all BJP MLAs of Indore, both ministers, MPs and city and district presidents kept watching silently.

