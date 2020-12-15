Indore: Pension assessment & payment should be online: ​Pension ​Director

Indore:
Director Pension Nitin Nandagavkar has said that the pension assessment process and payment should be made online.
Nandagavkar was addressing the drawing and disbursing officers of State Government Department here at the Collectorate meeting hall on Tuesday. He said that all departments must send pension cases three months in advance.
Officers must dispose of the cases and pension money to the retiring employee\officer should be done within the time limit However, care should be taken to evacuate government housing, get necessary no dues certificates.
Collector Manish Singh said he wanted to run a special campaign for pension matters and he appointed Additional Collector Abhay Bledekar as the nodal officer for this work. In the case of pensions, there will be no sabotage or red-tapism. Officers and employees should increase their work capacity and no case should be pending in pension office.
On this occasion apart from all the drawing disbursing officers of the district, Joint Director Pension Omprakash Bagdi was also present.