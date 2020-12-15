Indore:



Director Pension Nitin Nandagavkar has said that the​ pension assessment process and payment​ ​should be made online.

Nandagavkar was addressing the drawing and disbursing officers of​ State Government Department here at the Collectorate meeting hall on​ Tuesday. He said that all departments must send pension cases three​ months in advance.

Officers must dispose of​ ​the cases ​and pension money to the retiring employee\officer should be done ​within the time​ limit​ ​However, care​ ​should be taken to evacuate government housing, ​get necessary ​no dues​ certificates.​



Collector Manish Singh ​said he wanted to run a special campaign for pension​ matters​ and ​he ​ appointed Additional Collector Abhay Bledekar as the nodal officer for​ this work. In the case of pensions, there will be ​no sabotage ​or red-tapism. Officers and employees should increase their work capacity​ and no case should be pending in pension office.



On this occasion apart from all the drawing disbursing officers of the​ ​district, Joint Director Pension Omprakash Bagdi was also present.