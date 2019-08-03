Indore: 'Pending Promotions'. Nearly 500 associate professors hoping against the hope

Indore: The change of state government has halted the process of promotion of associate professors which was undertaken last year after a long gap.

As per the information, promotions of nearly 500 associate professors in government colleges are pending even as they look towards the government with hope that promotion order will be issued soon. An associate professor wishing anonymity said that the Department of Higher Education (DHE) in June last year has issued promotion orders of many associate professors.

Service rules

“The service rules changed in 2015 so the teachers’ whose professorship is due from January 1 till January 1, 2014 has to be given promotion as per the old rules,” he said.

“The associate professors whose professorship was due from January 1, 2006 to June 1, 2009 were given promotions last year. It was expected that the remaining teachers whose promotions are due will be ordered by December end but it did not happen,” he added.

In September 2018, model code of conduct for Assembly elections came into force which deferred the promotion orders.

Teachers hoped that promotion orders will come after poll code was lifted but nothing happened.

The new government has completed nearly seven months in power but wait for associate professors still continues.

When contacted, Commissioner (Higher Education) Ragh-uwendra Singh said that he was unaware about the issue. He said he would take up the matter and ensure that all eligible candidates get promotions as early as possible.