Indore: Payment of PM Kisan Yojana to be made via e-KYC & Aadhaar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Payments to farmers under the PM Kisan Yojana Scheme is to be made through KYC updation. The KYC to be done as e-KYC and Aadhaar, for which a special drive is to be rolled out.

According to the instructions given by the principal secretary, Government of India, and the Government of Madhya Pradesh, it has been decided to complete the e-KYC and linking of the bank accounts with Aadhaar of all the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by the month-end. After this month, the 12th instalment will be transferred to e-KYC and Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of beneficiaries who have completed the e-KYC process.

Additional collector Pawan Jain said here on Monday that, in order to comply with the instructions, a campaign is being run in the district to complete the process of e-KYC and Aadhaar and bank account linking of the beneficiaries by July 31. The necessary guidelines have also been given to the officials for successful operation of the campaign.

Aadhaar and bank account linking

The list of remaining beneficiaries for linking Aadhaar and bank accounts can be obtained from the dashboard of the Chief Minister’s Kisan Kalyan Yojana and PM Kisan Portal. The panchayat secretary and patwari will ensure that, after providing personal information to all such beneficiaries, signatures are to be obtained in their register. After collecting such beneficiaries’ information panchayat-wise, the Aadhaar and bank account linking process will be completed through the bank.

Bankers directed to complete task

All bankers have been directed by the State-Level Bankers’ Committee to complete the Aadhaar and bank account linking process. An action plan will be prepared by the bankers at a meeting in the tehsil. The list of pending data should also be made available to the bankers, so that they participate actively and complete this action. Bankers with whom the facility is available can complete the process for linking Aadhaar and bank accounts at a mobile camp.