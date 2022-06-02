Indore: Passengers smash I-Bus windows after fire hoax

The damaged bus |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Several passengers smashed the window panes of an I-Bus near Press Complex alleging that the bus's engine had caught fire and were forced to make an emergency exit. The AICTSL authorities have rubbished the claims of the passengers and threatened to lodge an FIR against them for damaging public property.



Sandeep Soni, chief executive officer, AICTSL Indore, said, “No such incident has taken place. We are trying to find out the people who mischievously created the hoax and damaged public property.”

The I-Bus where the alleged fire took place runs on CNG. At the time of the incident, the bus driver had got down to check the tyre pressure, which might have triggered the panic among the passengers. Some of the passengers said they heard someone saying that the engine had caught fire, while others said they had smelled smoke inside the bus.

