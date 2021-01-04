​Indore: Parents stage protest at St Norbert School over fees, satisfied with outcome of discussion ​

Indore

Parents of students studying in St Norbert School staged a protest in front of the school and urged the management to discuss fee-related issues​, which resulted ​in ​a ​conflict on Monday. Parents had gathered under ‘Jago Palak Jago’ campaign run by Jagrit Palak Sangh.

The parents ​met the ​school ​management to discuss the issues after staging the protest.

During the meeting with school principal Father Michael John, parents expressed their anguish about how their children have been expelled from online class citing non-payment of fee. Further, parents explained that expelling students leaves a bad impression on young minds.

“Coronavirus outbreak has affected all of us and limited our income, the after-effects still continue with ​a fall ​in income, making it difficult for most parents to pay school fee,” Gaurav Chandak, a parent, said.

“Parents have been paying fee​s​ every year without delay, so the school can consider this year, as it has been a tough year for everyone,” Naveen Baijal, ​another parent, said.

“Parents have a contribution in ​the ​foundation of the school, as they pay for everything from education to school building charges. Hence, parents are eligible for concessions and understanding from school management in such difficult times,” Dev Khubani, a parent, said.

“Schools play an essential role in the how we built a society and this is a time​ ​when schools must set an example by understanding and supporting parents,” Ramakant Sharma, an activist from the association, said.

Already given up​ ​to 50% relief

“The school has already given concessions in fee up to 50 per​ ​cent, ​to those parents ​who were facing economic strain. Parents can submit their applications for seeking fee relief. School management is doing the best possible and has taken requisite decisions to help parents facing economic strain. The concessions are given to parents based on their economic conditions, ” said Fr Michael John, Principal, St Norbert School

Conflict resolved: Parents satisfied

Parents were satisfied knowing that school is considering and giving fee concessions to help parents handle financial constraint ​due to the pandemic​.

Sangh president Chanchal Gupta and vice president Satish Sharma appreciated parents’ initiative to have an open dialogue with the school. “This is only the beginning that all children should get good and affordable education,” they said.