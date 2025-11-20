Indore: Panel To Probe Allegation Of Expired Antibiotic Given To Patient In MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development, the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) has constituted a high-level enquiry committee to investigate allegations that an expired antibiotic was administered to a 27-year-old woman patient in the medical ward.

The issue surfaced after Sagar Singh, husband of Roshani Singh, a former national kabaddi player, complained that an expired IV antibiotic (Ciprofloxacin 100 ml) was administered to his wife, admitted in Ward 21. Sagar also recorded a video and photographed the vial, which reportedly showed that the drug had expired in August.

Following the complaint, MYH superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav issued an official order forming a five-member investigation committee. The panel includes senior doctors and nursing staff from medicine, surgery and orthopaedics departments. The committee has been instructed to submit a detailed report within three days.

Read Also MP News: PM Shri Heli Tourism Services Launched For Three Circuits In Madhya Pradesh

Sagar alleged that not only his wife but other patients also might have received expired doses, though he refrained from raising the issue immediately due to fear over his wife s ongoing treatment. Roshani remains under observation as doctors monitor her condition for any adverse effects.

Dr Yadav stated that the vial was removed as soon as the expiry was noticed and denied that any patient was administered the expired drug, but assured that the matter was being taken seriously.

Meanwhile, a video allegedly showing multiple expired vials on ward shelves has gone viral, increasing public concern over hospital monitoring and medicine management.

The five-member committee includes Dr Dharmendra Jhanwar, HOD, medicine department, who will head the committee while the other four members are Dr Abhay Brahanne, Dr Jitendra Verma, Dr Praveen Mahajan and Dr Dayavanti Dayal. The enquiry committee s findings are awaited.