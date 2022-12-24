Indore: Pandhana MLA among 12 sentenced to one year in prison 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Court for cases against MPs/MLAs on Saturday sentenced BJP MLA from Pandhana Ram Dangore, Khandwa BJYM district president Anoop Patel and 10 others to one year in prison in an 11-year-old case. Two women are also convicted in the case.

Dangore was then the office bearer of the ABVP when he along with other activists had staged a protest at Khandwa's Agriculture College. ABVP workers had painted the principal's face with ink during the protest. Besides, the government property was damaged. In this case, the police had registered a case against Dangore and others.

The principal committed suicide after the incident and it was also alleged that he took this step after being hurt by the incident. However, this could not be proved in court. Special court judge Mukesh Nath on Saturday sentenced 12 accused, including MLA Dangore, to one-year imprisonment.