Indore: Panchayat elections; 6.72L voters to decide fate of 4,962 candidates today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Voting for the panchayat elections will be held in the district on Saturday from 7 am to 3 pm. A total of 6,72,318 voters will decide the fate of 4,962 candidates contesting for the posts of sarpanch and panch, janpad member and member of zilla panchayat. In all, 1217 polling stations have been set up in the district for voting.

The preparations for conducting the three-tier panchayat elections got completed by Friday evening. Polling teams reached their respective polling stations after taking polling material from the respective district panchayat headquarters by Friday evening.

According to the information received from the District Election Office, 50 candidates are in the fray for the posts of 17 members in the zilla panchayat. Similarly, for the 98 posts of janpad members there are 308 candidates in the field, for the 314 posts of sarpanch 1,259 candidates and for 1,342 posts of panch 3,345 candidates are trying their luck.

It is noteworthy that in the district, 2 candidates for the post of member of zilla panchayat, 16 for sarpanch posts and 3,117 candidates for panch posts have been elected unopposed.

There will be different coloured ballot papers for panch, sarpanch, janpad and zilla panchayat members, and voters will put their choice of candidates in the ballot boxes.

White ballot papers will be given for the post of panch, blue for sarpanch, yellow for janpad panchayat member and pink for district panchayat member.

Voters will be given two ballot papers of panch and sarpanch together, for which voting can be done in cell number-1. After this, voters will be given ballot papers for the posts of janapad and district panchayat members for which voting can be done in polling cell number-2.

Collector Singh takes stock of material distribution

Polling material was distributed to the polling parties from their respective block headquarters on Friday. Materials were distributed

from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College for Indore Janpad Panchayat. Collector Manish Singh reached there and took stock of the material distribution work. He directed the members of the polling parties to conduct the elections in a fair, fearless, peaceful and transparent manner. He said that all the officers and employees should discharge their responsibilities with utmost seriousness.

