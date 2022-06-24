Indore: Students find Maths tough in JEE Main for B Tech courses

Students at JEE Main exam centres in Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students attempting JEE (Joint Entrance Examinations) found the examination challenging on Friday in Indore. On Friday, National Testing Agency conducted JEE Main for B Tech courses. It was the first day of B Tech courses and second day of the overall examination.

On Thursday, JEE Main was conducted for B Arch and B Plan. The examination following its previous pattern before Covid-19 outbreak was comparatively easier for B Arch and B Plan courses.

“The examination was moderately difficult and I found Maths to be very challenging,” Jiya Khubhani, an aspirant, said. Another student Pratik Khanna agreed with the same and added, “I like that Chemistry was easy, cause I am not good at that subject.”

Section-wise Paper Analysis

Chemistry was the easiest of the three sections with hardly any out-of-NCERT question. Biomolecules and Polymers shared a larger weightage than other chapters. Physical chemistry was easy and did not involve much calculation. Inorganic questions seemed the same as PYQs of 2020-21

Physics section was easy-to-moderate. Modern Physics had a large weightage while wave and ray optics had less than expected questions. Communication systems and Semiconductor too had very few questions. Most questions were formula based or one-liners.

Mathematics was challenging and one was more prone to make silly mistakes. Functions and coordinate geometry shared a large weightage. Other primary chapters like P&C, complex, probability, etc. had moderately distributed questions, quantity wise. Calculus was moderately difficult and was manageable.

Revise, Relax & stay on Routine to score well

“This year, kids have different reporting times. All the students had to report to the centres at the allotted time. Only a transparent bottle, inked pen as permitted was allowed. To enforce Covid-19 safety norms, all students had to submit an undertaking. No students should have travelled in the last 14 days. Further, identity cards and other procedures were diligently followed to ensure that students are safe.

Also, this year, there will be only two sessions of JEE Main like the years before Covid-19 outbreak. Hence, students need to ace the sessions and score well. A good idea is to revise, follow a good routine to stay relaxed and do their best.”

Kamal Sharma, JEE Mentor