Indore: The Indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal was felicitated with a bouquet by the Water Resource minister Tulsi Silawat, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma and Collector Manish Singh at Residency Kothi on Thursday. She was felicitated for IMC securing first position in Water Plus Survey.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:35 AM IST