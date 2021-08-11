First in country, Indore gets Water Plus certificate

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cleanest city of the country, Indore on Wednesday became first city in the country to get Water Plus Certificate which strengthened its chances of securing 7 Star City Rating under Garbage Free Cities category of Swachh Survekshan 2021.

For 7 Star City ranking, Water Plus certification is mandatory. And, the feat has now been achieved by Indore.

A city can be declared as Water Plus provided all wastewater released from households, commercial establishments, drains, nallahs etc is treated to a satisfactory level (as per CPCB norms), before releasing the treated wastewater to the environment. Further, adequate capacity of wastewater and sewage treatment facilities is to be ensured. The infrastructure should be maintained properly and cost recovery is ensured through reuse/recycling of treated wastewater to ensure sustainability.

A team of experts had conducted inspection in the city last month and had found that nalluh tapping had been done to ensure that wastewater released from households, commercial establishments, drains, nallahs etc do not go into Kahn and Saraswati rivers. The wastewater is channelized towards the sewage treatment plant. STP treats water and feeds Kahn and Saraswati rivers with treated water. The treated water is also used in gardens and for irrigation purposes in the city.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 06:46 PM IST