 Indore: Owner Booked After Hanging  Dog's Photo Goes Viral
Indore: Owner Booked After Hanging  Dog's Photo Goes Viral

Seeing this photo on social media, an activist of an animal organisation has lodged a complaint with the police.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dog owner was booked in connection with the death of a dog due to hanging in the Banganga area on Wednesday. The dog died as he got hanged from the belt as he searched for a shadow to get relief from the scorching sun.

Seeing this photo on social media, an activist of an animal organisation has lodged a complaint with the police.   

According to the police, the activist has lodged a complaint that a photo was circulated on social media in which a dog was found hanging from the terrace due to which he died.

The dog belonged to one Bachhalal of MR-4 area. The police have registered a case against the dog owner under the relevant sections and further investigation is on into the case.     

