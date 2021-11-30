Indore: Over a lakh expected to take part in Tantiya Bhil's memorial function









Our Staff Reporter

Indore



Over one lakh people are expected to gather at Patalpani, Mhow Tehsil to take part in function organised in memory of revolutionary tribal leader Tantiya Mama on December 4.



Extensive preparations are being made by the district administration for a grand celebration of the memorial ceremony. The memorial programme will be organised under the stewardship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The memorial function has generated an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the entire tribal belt of Malwa and Nimar. A large number of people from all the districts of the division including Indore will participate in this

programme along with the participants of Gaurav Kalash Yatra.

Collector Manish Singh reached Patalpani area on Tuesday to take stock of the preparations being made for the programme. DIG Manish Kapuria, SP Mahesh Chandra Jain along with all additional collectors, SDMs, CSPs and other concerned officers were present.



Collector Singh directed all the officers that the responsibility of safe transportation of the participants of the programme should be carried out with utmost care. He said that about one lakh people are going to take part in the programme.

Six parking zones have been made for parking the vehicles which will bring the tribal participants to the function venue. The arrangements for food, drinking water, medical team etc. should also be made for the people coming to the programme.

Collector Singh said that the descendants of Tantiya Mama will also participate in this programme. Adequate preparations should be made to welcome them too. He instructed the officers whose duties have been fixed for the successful organisation of the programme that they should be present for the final mock drill on December 3, a day before the programme.



The venue has been divided into 6 zones and 20 sectors for seating arrangements of the people attending the programme. Each sector has a capacity of 3,000 people. Zonal and sector in-charge officers have been appointed for the management of the sector. The officer-in-charge will ensure arrangements for drinking water, medical team etc. in their respective sectors. A separate team will also be appointed for

cleanliness.



The arrangements of food of over 20,000 people coming from the district through 500 buses will also be ensured. Arrangements should also be made for arrangement of ambulance, electrical safety, fire

brigade, barricading etc. during the programme.



He directed that complete arrangements should be made for the stay of the guests in the green room. Collector Singh directed the officers whose duties have been fixed for necessary preparations and

arrangements in the programme, to be present at the venue at 8.30 am on the day of the main programme.

He said that a control room would also be established at the venue for coordination of all the officials and for redressal of emergency problems.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 09:06 PM IST