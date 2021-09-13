Indore: Over 67000 people gets learning license online in one month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Transport Commissioner Mukesh Jain said over 67000 people have got their learning licenses online in one month.

Jain was in Indore on Monday and visited Regional Transport office.

“We are getting a good response as over 67000 people have got their learning license from their places. We don’t want the young guns to spend their time in queues at the RTO to get licenses but to utilize it for the development of the country,” Jain told journalists.

Jain added that the department is going to enhance online facility in a fortnight and will add some more options like renewal of license, address change, duplicate license, and others.

Replying to the question of ensuring that the applicant is giving an online learning test, Jain said, “We are adding features in the system through artificial intelligence to ensure that the right person is giving the test. However, by cheating in it, people violate the norms of declaration which we are taking and they are betraying themselves not the system.”

The Transport Commissioner also emphasized on implementing the ‘Vision Zero’ in the state to decrease road accident deaths to zero.

“Vision Zero is implemented in many states and cities and it is showing good results. We cannot stop the accidents but we can decrease the number of deaths due to it,” Jain said.

He also talked about starting automatic fitness centers in the public-private-partnership model and Indore’s centre would be modelled in the state. The official also discussed issues of approach road to RTO with the local officials and asked them to remove the obstacles at the earliest.

Five pillars of Vision Zero

According to the Transport Commissioner, five pillars of Vision Zero are,

1- Safe Speed: The Road Transport Department will conduct a speed audit of vehicles and to ensure no over speeding should be done.

2- Safe Vehicle: RTO officials will ensure fitness of the vehicles plying on roads so that no accident take place due to the same

3-Safe Road: The Transport Department will conduct a road audit with National Highway Authority of India, PWD, and NGOs to identify black spots and will work to rectify them.

4-User Behavior: It is one of the major parts of Vision Zero in which awareness and learning to the drivers would be given with the help of NGOs to ensure no violation of traffic norms.

5-Post Crash Response: Transport Department will map nearest hospitals to ensure early treatment of the victim of road accidents.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 05:14 PM IST