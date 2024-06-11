Indore: Over 4K More Consumers Embraced Solar Energy In Last Five Months

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a promising turn towards renewable energy, the landscape of electricity production in Western Madhya Pradesh is undergoing a significant shift. With an increasing number of residents opting for solar power, more than 4k consumers have embraced this eco-friendly alternative during the year 2024.

Currently, solar panels adorn around 14k premises across Malwa and Nimar, harnessing the power of sunlight to generate electricity. Notably, Indore takes the lead, with a staggering 8500 installations spanning its central part, super corridor, ring road and bypass areas.

West Discom MD Amit Tomar attributed this surge in solar adoption to the launch of Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Yojana. This initiative has spurred interest not only in Indore but also in other major cities like Ujjain, Dewas and Ratlam.

Under the scheme, which incentivises solar energy production, consumers receive a subsidy of up to Rs 78k directly credited to their bank accounts by the Central government. The formal billing process for the energy produced by these solar panels has also been initiated, marking a significant step towards mainstreaming renewable energy sources.

Breaking down the numbers, Indore emerges as the frontrunner, with 8500 consumers within city limits benefitting from the Roof Top Solar Net Meter Scheme. Following closely behind are Ujjain and Ratlam districts, boasting 1620 and 575 solar consumers, respectively, while Dewas district rounds out the top four with approximately 500 solar-powered premises. As the region continues to embrace sustainable energy practices, the future looks brighter than ever under the radiant glow of the sun, Tomar said.