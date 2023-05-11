Indore: Over 350 learning licences issued under ‘Jan Seva Abhiyan’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Transport Office handed out ‘on the spot’ learning licences of over 350 students of two private universities on Wednesday.

The transport officials held camps at two private universities under ‘Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan 2.0’ and received a good response as many students applied for a learning licence and got the same.

According to ARTO Archana Mishra, they organised two different camps in two universities located at Sanwer Road and informed the students about the way of getting a driving licence online and also how to apply for renewal of licences.

“We have issued learning licences of about 350 applicants on Wednesday which has the validity of 6 months. The applicant can appear for the driving test in RTO from one month to six months of obtaining the learning license and to get the permanent driving licence,” Mishra said.

Initially, RTO officials also faced problems in the server while issuing licences in the camps and planned to train 10 volunteers who can help the students in applying for learning licences.

Action against buses for overloading, plying without permit

The Regional Transport Office continued its drive against errant drivers running their vehicles without permits, going on the wrong side, or diving without helmet\seat belt in the city on Wednesday.

According to Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma, a team of RTO and divisional flying squad launched the special checking drive against commuters violating norms.

“Over 70 vehicles were checked during the drive on Wednesday and we seized two buses running without permit. We have slapped a fine of Rs 26,500 on 4 buses which were found overloaded and for violation of rules of Motor Vehicle Act,” the RTO said.

He said that the drive will be continued and they will also start random checking of the vehicles across the city to prevent mishaps and to put a check on vehicles running sans permit.