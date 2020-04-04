Indore: Over 28K citizens place order before IMC for groceries

Indore: More than 28,000 people placed their orders for grocery items as employees of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Saturday reached door-to-door asking people if they have requirements for ration.

Following lockdown in the city for checking spread of coronavirus, IMC from Saturday stared facility to take orders from houses for grocery items.

Employees of IMC along with garbage collection vehicles reached houses and took orders from people on Monday.

“On Day 1 of the new initiative, we received 28340 orders for groceries from different households,” said municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh.

He stated that around 1500 orders were received from each of 19 zones of IMC.

The municipal commissioner stated that the IMC has started issuing passes to grocers for supply of items to the people who had made the orders.

“It’s a new system we have developed for providing ration to people during lockdown. I must admit that it’s a complex system and may take time in smooth implementation. We will try to ensure that people start getting items in two to three days,” he stated.

He, however, directed officers to ensure that those in dire need of ration should get it on Sunday itself.

“Make a list of such people who need ration urgently and get it supplied through grocers on Sunday itself,” he said in a review meeting on Saturday.

The IMC has appointed one nodal officer for each of 467 routes of IMC where garbage collection vehicles goes to pick up waste.

The nodal officer went to each route with the vehicle and took orders.

The municipal commissioner stated that the garbage vehicles would not move from one street to another until nodal officer is done taking orders from each house of that street.

Only 15 items list

IMC is not taking orders for all grocery items. A list has been prepared of necessary items and the nodal officers are taking the orders as per the prescribed list only. They would hand over the list to grocers who will supply the items and take money for the same.

Nodal officers do not reach to make colonies

People from many colonies complained that that nodal officers did not reach their houses to take order for groceries on Saturday. Complaints were received from Mahalaxmi Nagar, Mansarovar Nagar, Vaibhav Nagar, Sawariya Nagar, Panchwati, Nehru Nagar, to name a few.

The municipal commissioner stated that strict action would be taken against nodal officers if they would not go to take orders to any colony. “For every route there is one nodal officer. If complaint is received against any officer, he would face music,” he added.

Grocers can’t sell items from counters

The municipal commissioner said that the grocers who would be given permission to supply goods to homes would not be able to sell items from counter of their shops. The grocer would have to take orders from nodal officers of IMC and then supply the items to people who had placed orders. They can’t sell items from counters. “If any grocer was found selling items from counter, he would have to face legal action,” he added.