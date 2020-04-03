Madhya Pradesh: DGP Vivek Johri visits Indore, encourages officials for their services amid coronavirus outbreak

Indore: In order to inject confidence and hail the hardpressed force, DGP Vivek Johri was in the city on Friday. He visited the areas from where Covid-19 positive cases were reported. He also visited Taat Patti Bakhal where the healthcare workers were attacked by a group of men a couple of days ago. DGP encouraged the police officials for maintaining law and order.

IG Vivek Sharma and DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra, who informed about the areas to the DGP, was also there. Johri also talked to the team of healthcare workers and encouraged them for their excellent work. He told the media that normalcy will return soon. He told police officials, health workers and media personnel to maintain precaution during work on Ground Zero.

Later, he visited other sensitive areas of the city to check the preparedness of the police. He visited Juni, Taat Patti Bakhal, Bambai Bazaar, Hathi Pala and Khajrana area also. DGP appealed to the people to stay at home and to take precautionary measures to remain safe. He told the policemen to wash and rinse their uniform in boiling water after reaching home.