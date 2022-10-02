Indore: Over 2,500 new seats in MBA B-schools in city

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For students wishing to pursue MBA courses from Indore, there is good news as more than 2,500 seats have been increased in B-schools here.

Many colleges offering PGDM courses have got the seats converted to MBA course seats since the state government has not given scholarships for PGDM courses. This and opening of two to three new B-schools has led to an increase in MBA seats in the city.

Now, the MBA seats count has reached close to 9,500 seats in the city.

Currently, online centralised counselling for filling seats in MBA colleges is going on. The registration window for the second round of counselling closed on Saturday. Students can make corrections in their registration from till 5 pm on October 3.

The common merit list will be released on October 6 and seat allotments will be made on October 11. The students allotted seats will be required to deposit fees in colleges till October 18.

For seats remaining vacant, two rounds of college level counselling (CLC) will be conducted. In the first CLC round, the registration will be done on October 19 to 21, and the seat allotment will be done on October 22. Second round of CLC will be held from October 23 to 25.

Last year, MBA seats remained vacant in some colleges. Now that seats have been increased it will be challenging for colleges to ensure that all seats are filled.