Indore: 2 booked for duping man of Rs 1.2 lakh 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s Crime Branch booked two persons on Sunday for duping a person of Rs 1.2 lakh on the pretext of investing his money in the international share market. The accused had contacted the complainant saying they were calling from a company named Forex Factory and also showed the fake documents of the company to the complainant.

According to a Crime Branch officer, after receiving a complaint from a person, the fraud investigation team started an investigation into the case, during which the officials found that the accused, named Erawat Singh, a resident of Sehore and present resident of Dewas, and Nikhlesh Singh of Sonkatch, in Dewas district, had contacted the complaint and introduced themselves as officials representing Forex Factory.

Later, they received an amount from the complainant in the bank account of another person to hide their identity. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Erawat had opened a bank account of a person named Bahadur, from Dewas, in two banks of the city. He misused his ATM card and received money from the complainant in the bank accounts. The SIM card was arranged by Nikhilesh.