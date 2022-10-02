Indore: Breaking the bad habit of social media, here’s how 

Youngsters discuss breaking bad habits with lifestyle coach Dr Priyanka Tiwari |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Most teens and youngsters are more involved in social media than ever and this becomes the root of many other problems. Saying this and raising awareness about the issue, Create Stories Social Welfare Society organised a free seminar on ‘Lifestyle Modification’ at Asthimya, Bima Nagar, on Sunday.

Lifestyle coach Dr Priyanka Tiwari, in discussion with a group of youngsters, said, “Major lifestyle problems take root in teenagers and youngsters, that is under 35-year-olds.” She added that this was the time when one got passionate about various issues, including work, studies, personal life, and so forth.

“Sadly, now, all our energy and passion are focused on social media, which results in many psychological and physical problems,” Dr Tiwari said. After identifying various triggers of bad habits, she suggested the following ways to break these bad habits:

Step one is to realise how your bad habit is being rewarded, for instance, through the number of likes that you get on social media. If you have a bad habit, it is because you feel that you are being rewarded for it in some way or the other.

You must look for a replacement to give you similar, or better, rewards.

To break a bad habit, you must impose a punishment or remove a reward for your bad habit.

An essential addition is to tell others about your goals. This will keep you on track.

If you fail, forgive yourself and begin again, setting a small goal, but keeping on improving.