Indore: Over 2,500 FBOs yet to submit annual returns to FSSAI in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has made it mandatory for all food business operators having a licence to submit their annual returns online, over 2,500 FBOs in the city are yet to submit their annual returns.

The apex food regulator had extended the date of annual returns to August 31 and has also decided to impose a fine of Rs 100 per day on the FBOs upon delay in submitting the returns.

In its recent order, the FSSAI has also ordered that the licensing authorities shall organise special camps in their area of jurisdiction and spread awareness for online submission of annual returns by manufacturers/importers only through the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS).

The Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, says that any delay in filing returns beyond May 31 of each year shall attract a penalty of Rs 100 per day. The licensing authorities are directed to ensure its enforcement and shall impose a penalty on defaulter FBOs in case of non-submission of annual returns for FY 2020-2021 till extended date August 31, as the order states.

‘August 31 deadline’

‘The licensing authorities shall also ensure 100 per cent implementation of the said order by the food businesses under their jurisdiction by August 31.'- Order released by executive director (CS) Inoshi Sharma.

‘Will send reminders’

‘All FBOS, including manufacturers, re-packers, and importers/exporters will have to submit their annual returns by the due date online. There are over 2,500 FBOs that fall in the category in Indore. We’ll send reminders to the FBOs to submit the annual returns and update the department.'- Dharmendra Soni, food safety officer.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 12:02 AM IST