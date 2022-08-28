Indore: Over 18 booked for youth’s death in group clash; accused not arrested so far

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked more than 18 people in connection with the group clash that resulted in the death of a youth in Rajendra Nagar area late on Friday. The police could not arrest the accused even 15 hours after the incident. Many of the accused are minors.

According to the Rajendra Nagar police station in charge Manish Dawar, Raj Khede (18), a resident of Tejpur Gadbadi area was killed in a group clash opposite of ABCD Multistoried building in Amar Palace Colony on Friday night. Two groups of youths had an argument over posting some content on social media about a person. The argument escalated into a violent fight in which Raj died while many others got injured.

The police said that more than 18 people including some minor boys were booked. Police have identified some of the accused while the investigation is on to identify others.

TI Dawar said that the same two groups also had an argument near Regional Park a couple of days ago.