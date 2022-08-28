Indore: Big FM’s ‘Big Memsaab’ draws out the best among women

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Big FM 92.7, known for its service all over the nation as one of the best entertainment, education and information providers, gave an opportunity to married women to come forward and showcase their talent on stage.

Big FM conducted ‘Big Memsaab’ contest which was the biggest talent hunt for married women of the city. The competition was spread over four categories namely, dance, singing, cooking, and acting.

Priya Shukla, Mrs India Earth winner 2019 was present as the chief guest in the programme. Shankar Lalwani, MP, was also invited as chief guest.

Lalwani said, “Big FM channel has given a great opportunity to the women of the city and is a big step towards women empowerment. I always prefer listening to Big FM on radio, as the songs and shows broadcasted by them are suitable for all age groups, and I personally enjoy it the most.”

He informed Free Press that once when he was in Ladhak and Jammu, the only radio channel he heard was Big FM, and people there loved the programmes of the channel.

The ‘Big Memsaab’ programme of Big FM provided spotlight to the women who had potential to make a mark. With the punchline “Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho” the channel has taken a great initiative with an aim to provide platform to the women, most of whom are housewives. The channel gave an opportunity to women, 85 per cent of whom have never been on stage, to hit the national stage.

Babita Agrawal, a contestant, said that the channel has given her the best chance in her life to relive and recreate the things she used to do as a kid.

Amisha Goyal, a participant’s kid, said, “I have never seen my mom this happy, as she is getting recognised for the talent she possesses. My family and I are all here to cheer her and all because of Big FM my mom got this opportunity. Now when I saw her on stage walking all dressed up, I felt so happy and so did she.”

Priya Shukla, Mrs India Earth 2019 winner said, “It is important for a lady working either professionally of as a housewife to come forward and show that she has the potential to change the world”. She informed that the winner of the ‘Big Memsaab’ event will have a direct entry to the National Mrs India Earth 2022. “Hence, along with the prestigious title, the winner is bound to get a free ticket that will take her near to her dreams,” she added.