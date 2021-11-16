Indore: Over 150 vans giving Covid-19 jabs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 150 vans are plying in the city to administer vaccines against Covid-19 in the city. This revelation was made by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday.

“Along with stationary centres, the work of vaccination is being done continuously through more than 150 mobile vans in the city,” a press release issued by IMC here on Monday said.

The release added that IMC is also intensifying vaccination drive at as many as 10 Mazdoor Chowk. Here vaccine is administered to labourers who come in search of work.

Under the vaccination campaign being run in the city, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected the vaccine centre at Government Higher Secondary School in Malwa Mill under Zone No 9.

Pal gave necessary guidelines to the officials for hassle-free vaccination of people coming to the centre.

Pal said that for the convenience of working professionals and shopkeepers who do not get time during the day to get the vaccine shots can visit zonal offices and a centre at Chhapan Dukan for vaccination.

She said that these centres will ensure that the visitors get the jab within 5 to 10 minutes. She also stated that these centres would remain in operation till 10 pm.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12:17 PM IST