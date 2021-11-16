Madhya Pradesh: Five members of 'Runaway Bride' gang fall in police net

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): An incident that will remind many of the 2015 Bollywood film, ‘Dolly Ki Doli’, police have arrested a woman and four of her gang members who had disappeared with cash and jewellery soon after the marriage. The arrest was made on Monday in Alot village of Ratlam district.

The woman, who posed as the bride and the other four members of the gang who acted as the bride’s family members had duped a man Kalu Singh from Taal locality of Rs 1.5 lakh recently. One of the accused, Pawan, who played the role of a broker in solemnising the marriage, is on the run.

Singh, a native of Abbupura village, lodged a complaint at Taal police station accusing his ‘bride’ Babita Thakur, a resident of Betul and four of her family members of duping him of Rs 1.5 lakh, gold mangalsutra and silver anklets. Police after registering his complaint began the investigation.

Singh told police that after the death of his wife, he and his ailing mother took care of each other. A few months ago, he came in contact with Pawan Singh, a resident of Khandwa. Pawan asked him to remarry and he soon introduced Babita Thakur to him.

Later Babita introduced Singh to her parents and two of her other relatives. In August, Singh and Babita entered into the wed-lock at Alot's Anadi Kalpeshwar temple. In lieu of marriage, Babita's family took Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from Kalu Singh. They also demanded gold mangalsutra and silver anklets for the bride from Singh. Soon after marriage, Babita allegedly pretended to be ill. About 15-day ago, Babita’s ‘parents’ and relatives came to Singh’s residence and called the couple to Anadi Kalpeshwar temple to perform Abhishek.

When they all reached the temple Babita’s relative sent Singh to get some articles for puja. When Singh returned with the articles he found no one at the temple. Singh tried to establish contact with her new bride and her family but in vain. Later he approached police and lodged a complaint.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12:44 AM IST