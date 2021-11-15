Madhya Pradesh: It’s a felicitation of taxpayers, says PM after seeing new railway station

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati railway station here on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrated to mark birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on Monday.

It is the first world-class model station in the country and has all the facilities that are available at international airports. It has been developed under a public-private partnership and built by a private company, as per officials.

“It has modern facilities like those at the airport. It has modern toilets, quality food, a hotel, hospital, smart parking, central concourse having connectivity with all the platforms of the station,” Modi said.

He added that people were expecting such facilities. "This is the beginning of moving away from VIP culture to the EPI (Every Person is Important Culture)”, he said.

A total of 175 railway stations are being redeveloped in the country on similar lines, Modi said. “India is moving ahead with National Master Plan to ensure better facilities in the country. It is also ensuring Ease of Living. Modern infrastructure is giving momentum to development. Six years ago, passengers used to get irritated with poor sanitation, late trains, poor eating facilities. They were fed up with train condition. But now, condition has improved. It is felicitation of taxpayers in true sense,” he added.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present on the occasion.

2 MEMU trains flagged off

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the Gauge Converted and Electrified Ujjai n- Fatehabad-Chandrawatiganj Broad Gauge Section, the third line in Bhopal-Barkhera Section, Gauge Converted and Electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri Broad Gauge Section and Electrified Guna-Gwalior Section. He also flagged off two new MEMU trains on Indore-Ujjain route.

Modi said more Ramayan Circuit (pilgrimage destinations related to Lord Ram) express trains will be launched in country to promote religious tourism.

Railway station

As many as 1500 passengers can pass through a sub-way at a time in Rani Kamlapati Railway Station. There are two sub-ways. The total cost of the station project is Rs 450 crore. To control the crowd, separate entry and exit gates are there. Escalators and lifts have been installed to reach platform. A seating arrangement of 700 to 1,100 passengers has been made in the open concourse.

To inform about movement of trains, display boards with different languages have been installed. The station also boasts of food courts, restaurants, air-conditioned waiting rooms, dormitory, VIP lounge, 160 CCTV cameras.

Information lounge

Modi also visited information lounge on first floor of railway station. The lounge has life size replicas of tigers, cubs, leopards and other wild animals. It has been developed on theme of wild life tourism, MD, MP Tourism Development Corporation, S Vishwanathan said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 10:34 PM IST