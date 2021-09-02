Indore: Over 10L vaccinated with 2nd dose in district

Indore: Following the tag of 100 per cent vaccination of the first dose, the district has also crossed the mark of vaccinating over 10 lakh people with the second dose of vaccine. The district administration and health department are planning to complete the target of the second dose as about 36 per cent of the targeted population have taken the second dose, as well.

“People are showing a good response to the vaccination drive as we’ve already achieved the target of the first dose and over 36 per cent of the second dose, as well,” immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta said. He added that they could vaccinate about 27,000 people on Thursday and would continue the drive in government hospitals on Friday, as well.

When going through the overall numbers, the figure of first dose in the age group of 18 to 44 years is still 3 per cent, while those above 45 years is 6 per cent remaining. The target of people between 18 and 44 years is 1,801,732 and over 1,756,368 people could be vaccinated. Similarly, the figures for above the age of 45 years is 1,005,826 and 945,594 people have been vaccinated, so far.

“The vaccination drives for people above 18 years will continue as the number will increase with each passing day with more people turning 18 every day. Our target of first dose for the healthcare workers and frontline workers has also been achieved 100 per cent,” Dr Gupta added.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:58 PM IST