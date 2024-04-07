Indore: Outside Students Try To Enter Annual Function Of Prestige College, Booked

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Some outsiders were booked for trying to enter in the annual function of Prestige Institute in Labhganga Garden, police said on Saturday. The college management was also booked for not taking permission from the district administration for organising the event. Khajrana police station in charge informed that a case has been registered against Aaditya Chowdhary, Nilesh and others on the complaint of Shalendra Singh, a resident of Alok Nagar area of the city. The complainant informed the police that the annual function ‘Manthan’ was being organised at Labhganga Garden on Friday and the college students were allowed in the programme.

On the main gate, two students named Chhavi Yadav and Aaditya Singh were deployed to check the passes of the students. They were checking the passes issued by the college management when Aaditya Chowdhary, Nilesh and their friends tried to enter the programme without passes. When Chhavi and Aaditya stopped them, the accused started using abusive language and later attacked them with some pointed object due to which Chhavi and Shailendra received injuries. Someone had made the video of the incident and later the video was circulated on social media.

Police said that the accused were booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and information about them is being gathered. Police came to know that the organiser had taken receipt from the police for the permission but they had to take permission from the SDM of the area during the model code of conduct. A case under section 188 of the IPC has been registered against the college management and further investigation is on into the case.