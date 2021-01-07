Indore: Out of 2, one tests positive for new UK variant strain

Indore: Out of two samples of UK returnees, sent for genome sequencing to NCDC, Delhi, one was tested positive for the new UK variant of Sars-CoV-2. ACS (health) Mohammad Suleman confirmed this to Free Press.

NCDC informed the same to state health officials, the district admin and health officials. Sources said the one who tested positive for the new strain is a 32-year-old male and surprisingly, he had returned to Indore over 15 days before being tested positive. He was in home isolation and his family members tested negative. “He had already completed 14 days in isolation after being tested positive. Moreover, one of his sample reports was tested negative after 14 days,” sources said.

His (+ve) report also surprised officials. They believe that he might have been infected here as he had stayed in indore for two weeks.