Indore: Only 41% Students Clear BEd 2nd Semester Exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While traditional courses’ pass percentage generally remains above 70 per cent, the results of teacher education courses are considered to be the poorest in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

The trend continues as the pass percentage of BEd second semester exams stood at merely around 41. BEd second semester exam results were announced by DAVV on Tuesday.

Of a total 8,310 students of BEd second year, 3,487 students got through whereas 287 students flunked the exams and 4,284 got ATKT. Results of a total of 252 students were withheld citing technical reasons.

Devi Ahilya Teacher Education Private College Association once again alleged poor evaluation of answer books of students of teacher education courses.

‘No matter how well BEd students perform in the exams, they are handed out marks below their performance level,’ claimed association president Abhay Pandey.

He wondered how students of other courses perform better than students of BEd courses even when the cut-off of admission in teacher education courses remains above 70 per cent.

‘Only those students who score above 70 per cent of marks manage to secure admission to BEd course. These students, who score high in exams of traditional courses, fail or perform below average when it comes to BEd exams. The university should admit that there is something terribly wrong in its evaluation system,’ Pandey said.