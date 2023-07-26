Indore: Only 3.7% HEIs Don A++ Crown; 26% Have B Grade

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of common university entrance test (CUET) for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses and admission process is about to start in all leading universities in the country, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC)’s data revealed that a mere 3.7 per cent higher education institutions (HEIs) from around 5000 accredited in the last five years have got Grade A++ accreditation.

The NAAC data disclosed that as many as 4,897 HEIs underwent ‘accreditation test’ in last five years out of which a total of 183 HEIs (3.7%) got Grade A++ accreditation. The lone university in the A++ club from Madhya Pradesh is Jiwaji University in Gwalior whose score is 3.6 on the scale of 4.

A statutory body of University Grants Commission, NAAC awards Grade A++ accreditation to institutions which in the agency’s assessment score between 3.51 and 4 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

While the figure of Grade A++ accredited institutions is lowest in the country, the highest number of institutions, to be precise 1,276 HEIs (26.1%), bear Grade B accreditation followed by 863 HEIs (17.6%) bearing Grade B+, 790 HEIs (16.1%) bearing Grade B++, 743 HEIs (15.2%) bearing Grade A, 467 HEIs (9.7%) bearing Grade A tag and 45 HEIs having less than 1.51 score with no accreditation.

Nothing Changed In Last 11 Years Since Pranab Da’s Lament

In 2012, President Pranab Mukherjee said that it was disheartening to see that no Indian university is on the list of the world’s top 200 varsities. Since then 11 years have passed but no significant change has been witnessed in standards of universities in the state. “Lately, Consortium for Education Communication director Jagat Bhushan Nadda, during his visit to DAVV, had said that the universities in the country are running with around 50 per cent of the sanctioned teaching staff. If such is the situation, one can’t expect the country to produce institutions with international standards,” said senior academician Ramesh Mangal.

Govt Does Not Finically Help DAVV!

The DAVV, which had the leading university tag until a few months ago when Jiwaji University secured Grade A++ accreditation from NAAC, had complained that its departments were deliberated not given centre of excellence status in adequate numbers. While six departments of Jiwaji University were given centre of excellence status, DAVV had to settle with the status of just two departments. DAVV college development council director Dr Rajeev Dixit stated that it was for that reason, Jiwaji University got better grades than DAVV. In 2013, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan promised model university status to DAVV. DAVV had sent a proposal seeking Rs 210 crore for upgrading itself into a model university. That proposal is still lying in cold storage.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)