Indore: Online or offline exams? HC to decide on Jan 17

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh is likely to decide on January 17 the fate offline exams announced by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya despite rise in Covid-19 protocol.

While hearing a petition by Aman Yadav, a division bench comprising Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice Subodh Abhyankar on Friday granted time to DAVV counsel Nimesh Pathak for fling reply and fixed next date for hearing on January 17.

Interestingly, the offline exams are commencing from January 18. So stakes will remain high till court’s order comes on the petition.

Citing instructions by Department of Higher Education, DAVV has fixed winter season exams in offline mode from January 18.

NSUI activists and some students are protesting against mode of exams citing rising cases of Covid-19.

Some students even moved to court as DAVV denied their request for holding exams in online open book mode.

Aman was among them. In his petition, Aman stated that the cases of coronavirus infection are on the rise so DAVV should be directed to cancelled offline exams and hold it in online open book or any other alternative mode.

NSUI activists stage protest, 6 booked

NSUI activists once again staged a protest on the RNT Marg campus of DAVV demanding change in mode of exams from offline to online open book mode. The activists staged a sit-in even as the university administration called in police for dealing with the situation.

NSUI leader Yash Yadav told rector Ashok Sharma that the university authorities are putting life of students at risk by conducting exams in online mode. “Close to 1300 cases were reported in a single day on Thursday still the university authorities are hell-bent on holding exams in offline mode,” Yash said.

Sharma stated that they had made adequate arrangements for conduct of exams in offline mode. “We are going to hold exams with 50 per cent of total intake capacity. Students infected with Covid-19 will be allocated separate room to write exam,” he said.

However, the activists did not buy the argument and continued to protest. As protest was done in violation of Section144, six activists including Yash was booked under Section 188.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 01:01 AM IST