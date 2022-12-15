Indore: One arrested for injuring, robbing man

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a man for snatching a mobile phone from a person after injuring him with a knife on Wednesday. Another accused in this case was arrested by the Rajendra Nagar police station staff some time back in connection with another crime. The accused had offered lift to the complainant and later robbed him in an isolated area under the Tejaji Nagar police station limits.

According to the police, complainant Bhanu Hansh’s mobile and cash was snatched by two scooterists on July 7. The accused had offered lift and had taken him to an isolated place where they injured him with a knife and fled with the booty.

The police detained a person, who was using Bhanu’s mobile. He, however, informed the police that he had purchased the phone for Rs 1800 from one Anil Tiwari, a resident of Devguradiya. Later, Anil was arrested and he allegedly confessed to have committed the robbery with the help of his cousin, Monu Dubey.

Monu, meanwhile, is in jail in connection with a loot case in Rajendra Nagar area. The scooter used in the crime has been seized by the Rajendra Nagar police. Anil is being questioned further.