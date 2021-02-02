INDORE: OFFLINE EXAMINATIONS in colleges, universities as Covid-19 cases go down

No exams for PG first & third sem students

Like session 2019-20, post-graduate students of first and third semester won’t have to undergo written examination for promotion to upper semester, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Citing the pandemic, DHE has directed universities in the state to grant marks to first and third semester students of MA, MCom, MSc, MHSc etc on the basis of their performance in internal exams and pervious semester exams.

Besides, the students will have to complete their practical work, session work, internal assessment/ assignment while being at home. This work will be considered as their internal exams. For regular postgraduate first semester students, marks will be awarded considering internal marks as the base marks. The complete 100 per cent assessment should be done on basis of internal marks. Answer sheets of internal exams will be maintained in colleges as per the rules of the university concerned.

In the case of first semester private students also, assignment should be taken from them. Taking assignment marks as base marks, they should be awarded marks in first semester. For regular postgraduate third semester students, marks should be awarded considering internal marks of current semester and marks of previous semester. 50 per cent weightage, each, should be given to internal marks and pervious semester marks for preparing results of third semester.

In the case of private students, assignment should be taken from them. Considering assignment marks as base marks, students should be awarded marks in third semester.

Formulation and dispatch of question papers for assignments: For postgraduate first/third semester private students, the questions for assignments should be prepared by subject teacher and the same should be uploaded on college portal. Besides, the question paper should also be sent to student on their smart phones/email addresses.

Submission of assignments: Private students will submit assignment answer books at forwarding centres. University will issue time-table for submission of answer copies.

Evaluation method: The forwarding centers will send the scores online to the university after teachers complete assessment of answer copies.

Method of result preparation: University will preparing the result by adding 50 per cent of the previous semester marks of the private students and 50 per cent of the current semester assignment.