INDORE: OFFLINE EXAMINATIONS in colleges, universities as Covid-19 cases go down

Indore: With Covid-19 graph going downwards and academic activities are inching back to normalcy in institutions of higher learning, Department of Higher Education (DHE) has issued instructions for conduct of university and college examinations in regularoffline mode for session 2020-21.
The department also issued guidelines for conduct of examinations. “Examinations of first, second and third semester of undergraduate courses and second and fourth semesters of post-graduate courses should be conducted in pen and paper format in physical presence of students,” the guidelines say.
The DHE stated that it is mandatory to follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, State Government, Health Department and Higher Education from time to time to avoid the infection of coronavirus at the examination centres during exams. The DHE directed universities to increase the number of examination centres. “If need be, then private colleges and school should also be made exam centres,” the DHE said.
The DHE stated that in private colleges, professors from government colleges should also be appointed as observers. Teachers of private colleges and government schools should pressed in examinations as and when required.
No exams for PG first & third sem students
Like session 2019-20, post-graduate students of first and third semester won’t have to undergo written examination for promotion to upper semester, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Citing the pandemic, DHE has directed universities in the state to grant marks to first and third semester students of MA, MCom, MSc, MHSc etc on the basis of their performance in internal exams and pervious semester exams.
Besides, the students will have to complete their practical work, session work, internal assessment/ assignment while being at home. This work will be considered as their internal exams. For regular postgraduate first semester students, marks will be awarded considering internal marks as the base marks. The complete 100 per cent assessment should be done on basis of internal marks. Answer sheets of internal exams will be maintained in colleges as per the rules of the university concerned.
In the case of first semester private students also, assignment should be taken from them. Taking assignment marks as base marks, they should be awarded marks in first semester. For regular postgraduate third semester students, marks should be awarded considering internal marks of current semester and marks of previous semester. 50 per cent weightage, each, should be given to internal marks and pervious semester marks for preparing results of third semester.
In the case of private students, assignment should be taken from them. Considering assignment marks as base marks, students should be awarded marks in third semester.
Formulation and dispatch of question papers for assignments: For postgraduate first/third semester private students, the questions for assignments should be prepared by subject teacher and the same should be uploaded on college portal. Besides, the question paper should also be sent to student on their smart phones/email addresses.
Submission of assignments: Private students will submit assignment answer books at forwarding centres. University will issue time-table for submission of answer copies.
Evaluation method: The forwarding centers will send the scores online to the university after teachers complete assessment of answer copies.
Method of result preparation: University will preparing the result by adding 50 per cent of the previous semester marks of the private students and 50 per cent of the current semester assignment.