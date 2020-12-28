BUCTU appeals to UGC to direct University of Mumbai to postpone FY exams

Mumbai: Members of the Bombay University and College Teachers' Union (BUCTU) have appealed to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding violation of UGC guidelines by the University of Mumbai (MU) on non-completion of 90 days of teaching for first semester of first year (FY) Undergraduate (UG) programmes. The university has not issued any circular regarding commencement of online lectures for First Year students.

According to UGC guidelines of September 2020, every semester should have 90 working days. Teachers state they have not completed the number of days, syllabus and need more working days. MU stated affiliated degree colleges and universities should conduct the winter semester examinations of arts, commerce and science programmes by January 9, 2021 and complete the examinations of engineering, architecture, pharmacy and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) professional courses by January 15, 2021.

BUCTU has written a letter to the Chairman of UGC dated December 27, 2020 stating, "We appeal to you to direct the University of Mumbai to postpone FY exams to complete the stipulated teaching time frame of 90 days. It takes some time for students to get adjusted to online learning and hence all the more necessary that there is no compromise with 90 days of teaching."

Members of BUCTU said, "The university has not announced dates for commencement of FY classes via online mode. Teachers need to complete the syllabus so that students get sufficient time to prepare for FY exams. The university should finalise the academic calendar so that students and teachers are a bit relieved post the winter break."