Indore: Officials worried over slow pace of vaccination

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The slow pace of vaccination continued in the city on Monday as only 7,652 people were vaccinated throughout the day. Moreover, not many people have come for taking the precaution dose even after increasing cases of Covid-19.

About 3,400 people took the precaution dose and of them only 1,694 teenagers of age 15 and 18 could be vaccinated.

The health department had targeted vaccinating over 96,000 people with the precaution dose and the pendency increasing with each passing day but only 49,000 people could be vaccinated in the last 24 days.

Concerned over the same, chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya has warned the private hospital to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of their staff with precaution dose, and issued a warning letter to the private hospitals saying that action would be taken against hospitals if staff not found vaccinated with the precaution dose.

Neither frontline workers nor health care workers and people above the age of 60 years showed enthusiasm to take the dose even when Covid cases are increasing which also surprised the health department officials.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:04 PM IST