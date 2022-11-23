e-Paper Get App
Indore: 'Officers & employees must be present at office in time'

Indore: ‘Officers & employees must be present at office in time’

Collector Ilaya Raja T instructs all that disciplinary action will be taken if they are absent during inspection

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ilaya Raja T has issued a letter to all the heads of office of the district directing that officers and employees should be present in the office within the scheduled time.

The letter says that it is often seen that employees of the offices established in the Collector’s office complex and officers and employees posted in all the offices of the district are not attending office at the scheduled time of 10 am. It has also been observed that the employees unnecessarily remain absent from their seats during office hours after walking into office.

All the officers have been directed to be present in office within the scheduled time and their subordinate employees should also be directed to be present during office hours. Officers have been directed to conduct inspection of their branch officers from time to time and take special care of cleanliness.

Collector Ilaya Raja T has directed that, during a surprise inspection, if any officer or employee is found absent without prior notice, disciplinary action will be taken against the officer, head of the office and employees concerned.

article-image

