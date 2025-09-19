Madhya Pradesh September 19 2025, Weather Update: Final Burst Of Monsoon Rains; Heavy Showers Expected In Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur & More

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is seeing more rain just as the monsoon season is close to ending.

The weather department has given alerts for many districts, warning of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

What Is Happening Now

Heavy rains have returned in many areas. Districts like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Burhanpur, and Betul are expected to get strong showers. Even though the monsoon is slowly weakening, some systems are still active, which will keep the rain going for a few more days.

City by City

Bhopal: Thunderstorms are likely, especially in the afternoon. The daytime temperature may rise to around 30°C, with high humidity. Showers are expected in the evening and night.

Indore: Showers are expected in the morning and may continue into the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms could make the weather humid.

Jabalpur: Light to moderate rain is expected, which may turn heavier in some areas.

Narmadapuram and Betul: Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, which can affect normal movement and cause waterlogging.

In Bhopal, people can expect thunderstorms with humid weather and evening showers, while Indore will see rain in the morning and scattered thunderstorms later in the day. Jabalpur is likely to receive light to moderate rain, which may increase in some parts. Gwalior and Rewa are expected to stay mostly cloudy with chances of light rain, while Narmadapuram, Khandwa, and Betul could face heavy downpours and possible waterlogging.

In the western part of the state, Ujjain and nearby districts may get light showers, but the overall weather will remain cloudy and humid.

What Changes to Expect

The rain will bring down night temperatures slightly, while days will remain warm and humid. People in low-lying areas should be careful as waterlogging can happen. With the monsoon starting to withdraw, rainfall will gradually reduce in many districts over the coming week.

What You Should Do

Carry an umbrella or raincoat while stepping out.

Avoid going out in heavy storms or lightning.

Stay alert for weather updates from local authorities.

Farmers should check their fields for drainage while also making use of the helpful rain for crops.

This rain spell is among the last few of the season. It brings some relief from heat but also calls for caution in daily movement.