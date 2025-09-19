Youth From MP's Dewas Arrested With MD Drugs Worth Lakhs | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a man with MD drugs worth lakhs of rupees who is believed to have been going to deliver the drug to someone. Investigation is on to know his source of the drugs.

DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi said that during a patrol on Wednesday night, the crime branch team spotted a suspicious man standing with a motorcycle near DRP Lines.

When questioned, he identified himself as Rahul Parmar, a resident of Dewas. On searching him, the team recovered about 16.97 grams of MD drugs from him. Initial investigation revealed that the accused intended to bring drugs into the city and sell them here.

A case has been registered against him under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act and further action is underway. His two-wheeler vehicle was also seized by the crime branch.

The crime branch officer said that more people would be arrested in connection with the same. He is being questioned for his source of the drugs and the people whom he was going to deliver the drugs to.