 Youth From MP's Dewas Arrested With MD Drugs Worth Lakhs
City crime branch arrested a man with MD drugs worth lakhs of rupees who is believed to have been going to deliver the drug to someone

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Youth From MP's Dewas Arrested With MD Drugs Worth Lakhs | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a man with MD drugs worth lakhs of rupees who is believed to have been going to deliver the drug to someone. Investigation is on to know his source of the drugs.  

DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi said that during a patrol on Wednesday night, the crime branch team spotted a suspicious man standing with a motorcycle near DRP Lines.

The crime branch officer said that more people would be arrested in connection with the same. He is being questioned for his source of the drugs and the people whom he was going to deliver the drugs to.

