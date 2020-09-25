Indore: Officer suspended for serving cold rotis to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, reinstated

Indore: Food Safety Officer Manish Swami, who was suspended for serving cold rotis to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during latter's visit to the city on Wednesday, was reinstated following CM's intervention.

Formal reinstatement orders were issued by district collector Manish Singh on Friday.



Chief Minister Chouhan said he came to know that Swami had been suspended mainly for serving him cold rotis, which was deemed as negligence in official duty. As the Food Safety Officer, it was Swami's duty to ensure proper food and beverages for CM and his entourage.

Chouhan said he is an ordinary person and does not mind eating dry and cold rotis, and no official should be suspended for such a minor thing. He said he does not take such things to heart while travelling in various parts of the state. He called upon all the officers and employees to serve the government with full devotion.