Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 08:34 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has deployed 10 retired IAS officers as observer for state service preliminary exam-2022 and forest service preliminary exam-2020 which is going to be held on May 21.

Each observer is for one division. Besides, the MPPSC has also made centres for the examination across all 52 districts in the state.

Exam will be held in two shifts on May 21. The first shift will be from 10 to 12 noon and second shift from 2.15 pm to 4.14 pm.

State service prelims-2022 will be held for filling around 450 posts lying vacant in different departments of Madhya Pradesh government. Nearly 2.75 lakh candidates have registered for the state service exam.

Indore: Permanent electricity connections provided to 750 houses in district
Indore: Contractual anganwadi workers working since 2017 to be made permanent

Indore: Niranjanpur Square to be named after Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

Indore: Childline holds awareness prog on child beggars

Indore: First ‘Bharat Gaurav’ train of WR flagged-off from city

Indore: Observers deployed for PSC prelims-2022

