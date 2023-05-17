Indore: Observers deployed for PSC prelims-2022

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has deployed 10 retired IAS officers as observer for state service preliminary exam-2022 and forest service preliminary exam-2020 which is going to be held on May 21.

Each observer is for one division. Besides, the MPPSC has also made centres for the examination across all 52 districts in the state.

Exam will be held in two shifts on May 21. The first shift will be from 10 to 12 noon and second shift from 2.15 pm to 4.14 pm.

State service prelims-2022 will be held for filling around 450 posts lying vacant in different departments of Madhya Pradesh government. Nearly 2.75 lakh candidates have registered for the state service exam.

