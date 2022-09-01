Indore: NQAS team checks facilities at PC Sethi Hospital

P C Sethi Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A three-member National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) team reached Government PC Sethi Hospital on Thursday to carry out inspection of facilities at the hospital for a national level certification.

Dr Umashankar Singh from Bihar, Dr Devendra Gurjar from Chhattisgarh, and Dr Anurag Mittal from New Delhi inspected the facilities in five departments of the hospital. The inspection would continue for two more days.

According to internal mentor of NQAS Dr Jyoti Simlot, “Inspection of the hospital was started after the opening meeting in which the assessors informed about the criterion and held an induction of the staff. Later, inspection of five departments was done on the first day of the three-day inspection visit.”

The officials checked the facilities of radiology, maternity ward, SNCU, auxiliary, and OT.

“Rest of the departments would be inspected on Friday and Saturday after which a closing meeting would be held in which the assessors will share their experience. Final results of the certification would be released in a month on the basis of report prepared by the assessors,” Dr Simlot added.

Hospital will have to get at least 70 per cent in the final assessment and if everything goes alright, the hospital will become the only government health facility of district-hospital-level in Indore division to get the national level quality standard certification.

The successful assessment will lead the hospital getting a reward every year which would be distributed among staff and also to maintain and enhance the facilities.

The checklist on which evaluation would be done include the prescription, patients’ satisfaction, and others.