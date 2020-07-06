Indore: Now, Tukoganj police get 4-day remand of Jitu Soni

Indore: Tukoganj police got remand of city businessman Jitu Soni for four days. Jitu is accused in nearly 50 cases and was arrested recently from Gujarat.

Soni who was on remand with Mahila Thana in connection with Section 376 has now been taken on remand by Tukoganj police in fraud cases.

The cases were reportedly pertaining to Best Western Studio wherein in people had invested but were taken for ride. Some people’s registration documents were found from Soni’s hotel during police raid.

After arrest, initially Palasia police had got remand of Soni and then Mahila Thana. On Monday he was produced before a local court as Mahila Thana’s remand duration got over.