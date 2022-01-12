Indore: Now, school principals to motivate remaining teenagers for vaccination

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After failing to achieve the target of vaccinating all teenagers between 15 and 18 years with the first dose, the health department has prepared a micro plan and asked the School Education Department to search for the remaining beneficiaries and ensure their vaccination.

The responsibility of mobilising the remaining teenagers has been given to the principals of schools and two mobile vaccination vans have also been provided to two sankuls which can go to the students' place for vaccinating them.

According to officials, most of the teenagers in school falling under the age group are being vaccinated and only those who are sick or couldn’t come to school due to some other reason remain to be vaccinated.

“We have immunised over 1.65 lakh children since January 3 and now we have asked the schools to mobilise the remaining teenagers and to ensure vaccination of all. We are mapping the schools and also trying to mobilise children through coaching centres for those who have dropped out of schools,” Sandeep Soni, deputy commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation, said.

He also added that motivating teenagers is the task for principals and they can use the mobile vans to reach the students' place to get him/her inoculated.

There are over 20 mobile vans already running in the city to vaccinate people across the city.

Slow pace of vaccination continues, chill adds to woes

The slow pace of vaccination continued in the city on Tuesday as only 9,729 people were vaccinated throughout the day. Moreover, not many people turned up even though the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing.

About 4,500 people took the precaution dose while only 1200 teenagers of age 15 and 18 could be vaccinated. Health officials said that the cold weather conditions also acted as deterrent for people coming to the centres to take the vaccine dose.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 01:54 AM IST