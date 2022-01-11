Bhopal: Make rational transport facility to improve services, CM to department

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while reviewing the work of the transport department on Tuesday, has suggested making a rational transport policy for the future so that the transport services can be further improved.

He said, 'Technology has commendably been used in improving the works of the transport department and should be used in taking transport facilities to rural areas as well. Department needs to find alternate ways to increase revenue.'

Chouhan addressed the need to make the scrap policy a reality and to make the state a leader in the field of e-vehicle, establishing Vehicle Fitness Centers through Accredited Driving Training Centers and private service providers. Discussions were also held in the meeting about the use of e-challan system, intercity transport authority and high security plates.

CM appreciated the use of faceless services, four of which include making learning licence, issuing the duplicate driving licence, extending driving licence and changing address.

He directed the officials to start unmanned systems at various check-posts to save the common people from the troubles at the check post.

The department told him how they have trained 337 women to drive and make them self-employed as per his previous instructions.

No extra fee for pilgrimage vehicles: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the vehicles that come from other places to Chitrakoot, that lie on the border of MP and UP, for pilgrims will not be charged extra and unnecessary fees. A decision will be taken soon after considering the reduction or abolition of tax on fairs and other occasions.

ALSO READ Bhopal: No mass programme on Surya Namaskar on Wednesday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:44 PM IST