Indore: Now, Pinnacle Grand Township victims to get justice



Indore

Under its ongoing drive against the land mafia, the district administration has now turned its attention to the irregularities committed in the Pinnacle Grand Township. The genuine plot owners of this disputed township are now submitting their complaints in the form of affidavits at an SDM's office, and the administration has decided to act on these problems.

The township is being developed close to Bypass, opposite Shishukunj School. A few days back the genuine plot owners met the collector Manish Singh and asked him to intervene and give them justice, the way the administration has been doing in other disputed colonies. Promising help, the collector forwarded all the complaints to SDM Vishakha Deshmukh and asked her to investigate the matter. SDM Deshmukh has asked all the complaints to submit their complaints in the form of an affidavit and has already launched an investigation.

So far 8 victims have submitted their complaints and also recorded their statements before the SDM. They have alleged that the township has taken the full payment of the plots, but they are not showing interest in executing the registry of the plots.

According to a victim Rahul Rizwani, even after paying the full amount, neither are the registries of the plots being done nor are they being given possession.